Difference between revisions of "Chipinge District Hospital"

==References==
Latest revision as of 14:53, 25 January 2021
Chipinge District Hospital is a 130 bed facility which caters for people within parts of Manicaland Province. In a small rural town, it caters for a wide area, and there is high incidence of infectious and tropical diseases.
It is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe.
Chipinge, Manicaland
Tel: +263 27 2901-5
Website: http://docbeecee.co.uk/directory/listing/chipinge-district-hospital#:~:text=CALL%20TODAY%20%3A%2001227%20472555,
https://www.facebook.com/theavenuesclinic/posts/chipinge-district-hospital-is-a-130-bed-facility-which-caters-for-people-within-/1157559921103092/
https://www.electives.net/hospital/4513/preview
After Cyclone Idai in 2019, the facility operating beyond capacity, accommodating up to 150 patients with some having to sleep on mattresses. The Avenues Clinic donated 10 hospital beds, 5 baby cribs, 5 drip stands, a theatre table, emergency trolleys as well as drug trolleys.