Difference between revisions of "Chipinge District Hospital"

'''Chipinge District Hospital''' is a 130 bed facility which caters for people within parts of [[Manicaland Province]]. In a small rural town, it caters for a wide area, and there is high incidence of infectious and tropical diseases.
It is on the [[List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe]].
==Contact Details==
Chipinge, Manicaland <br/>
'''Tel''': +263 27 2901-5<br/>
'''Email''': <br/>
'''Website''': http://docbeecee.co.uk/directory/listing/chipinge-district-hospital#:~:text=CALL%20TODAY%20%3A%2001227%20472555, <br/> https://www.facebook.com/theavenuesclinic/posts/chipinge-district-hospital-is-a-130-bed-facility-which-caters-for-people-within-/1157559921103092/ <br/>
https://www.electives.net/hospital/4513/preview <br/>
==Offers / Events==
After [[Cyclone Idai]] in '''2019''', the facility operating beyond capacity, accommodating up to 150 patients with some having to sleep on mattresses. The [[Avenues Clinic]] donated 10 hospital beds, 5 baby cribs, 5 drip stands, a theatre table, emergency trolleys as well as drug trolleys.
  
 
==References==

Chipinge District Hospital
Services
Beds200

Chipinge District Hospital is a 130 bed facility which caters for people within parts of Manicaland Province. In a small rural town, it caters for a wide area, and there is high incidence of infectious and tropical diseases.

It is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe.

Contact Details

Chipinge, Manicaland
Tel: +263 27 2901-5
Email:
Website: http://docbeecee.co.uk/directory/listing/chipinge-district-hospital#:~:text=CALL%20TODAY%20%3A%2001227%20472555,
https://www.facebook.com/theavenuesclinic/posts/chipinge-district-hospital-is-a-130-bed-facility-which-caters-for-people-within-/1157559921103092/
https://www.electives.net/hospital/4513/preview

Offers / Events

After Cyclone Idai in 2019, the facility operating beyond capacity, accommodating up to 150 patients with some having to sleep on mattresses. The Avenues Clinic donated 10 hospital beds, 5 baby cribs, 5 drip stands, a theatre table, emergency trolleys as well as drug trolleys.

References

