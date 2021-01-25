Difference between revisions of "Chipinge District Hospital"

After [[Cyclone Idai]] in '''2019''', the facility operating beyond capacity , accommodating up to 150 patients with some having to sleep on mattresses. The [[ Avenues Clinic ]] donated 10 hospital beds, 5 baby cribs, 5 drip stands, a theatre table, emergency trolleys as well as drug trolleys .

It is on the [[List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe]].

'''Chipinge District Hospital''' is a 130 bed facility which caters for people within parts of [[Manicaland Province]]. In a small rural town, it caters for a wide area, and there is high incidence of infectious and tropical diseases.

Chipinge, Manicaland

Tel: +263 27 2901-5

After Cyclone Idai in 2019, the facility operating beyond capacity, accommodating up to 150 patients with some having to sleep on mattresses. The Avenues Clinic donated 10 hospital beds, 5 baby cribs, 5 drip stands, a theatre table, emergency trolleys as well as drug trolleys.