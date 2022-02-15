Pindula

The Chipinge Local Government is Chipinge RDC and Chipinge Town Council. The July 2018 elections for Chipinge Town Council returned:

Caption text
Ward Name Party
Ward 1 Zivanai Nyakuchena MDC Alliance
Ward 2 Sarah Marwa Sithole MDC Alliance
Ward 3 Sarah Mlambo MDC Alliance
Ward 4 Raina Madanyika MDC Alliance
Ward 5 Haruchemwi Vushe Nhengu MDC Alliance
Ward 6 Lovemore Mutimwiyi MDC Alliance
Ward 7 Elijah Mgido MDC Alliance
Ward 8 Crispen Rambu MDC Alliance
