Latest revision as of 13:16, 15 February 2022
The Chipinge Local Government is Chipinge RDC and Chipinge Town Council. The July 2018 elections for Chipinge Town Council returned:
|Ward
|Name
|Party
|Ward 1
|Zivanai Nyakuchena
|MDC Alliance
|Ward 2
|Sarah Marwa Sithole
|MDC Alliance
|Ward 3
|Sarah Mlambo
|MDC Alliance
|Ward 4
|Raina Madanyika
|MDC Alliance
|Ward 5
|Haruchemwi Vushe Nhengu
|MDC Alliance
|Ward 6
|Lovemore Mutimwiyi
|MDC Alliance
|Ward 7
|Elijah Mgido
|MDC Alliance
|Ward 8
|Crispen Rambu
|MDC Alliance