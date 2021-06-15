|description= Chipo Bizure is a Zimbabwean actress celebrated for her role in Studio 263 in which she played the role of Eve.

Bizure was ringing the intercom uncontrollably and banging the gate demanding to see the married boyfriend which then created a scene. It is reported that she then got arrested after clashing with her lover’s wife.<ref name="DN">Blessings Mashaya, [https://dailynews.co.zw/actress-arrested-after-clashing-with-lovers-wife/ Actress arrested after clashing with lover’s wife], ''Daily News'', Published: June 14, 2021, Retrieved: June 15, 2021</ref>

Bizure has said that they were paid quite well at her acting job at Studio 263 that she helped her mother complete building her house in [[Dzivarasekwa]] while she was still in form 4.

Bizure has said that they were paid quite well at her acting job at Studio 263 that she helped her mother complete building her house in [[Dzivarasekwa]] while she was still in form 4.

Chipo Bizure is a Zimbabwean actress celebrated for her role in Studio 263 in which she played the role of Eve.

Career

Bizure became a celebrity when she featured in the famous Zimbabwean TV Show 263Chat while she was still a full-time student studying for her O' Levels. Before she joined Studio 263, Bizure had been pursuing modeling and she was among girls auditioning for Miss Teen in Harare in 2003 when a friend told her that Studio 263 producers were looking for models to feature in a scene about Miss Harare pageant. She got the temporary role but did so well in the episode that the producers decided to make her character more permanent.[1]

She starred as Eve (derived from her middle name, Evah), girlfriend of Muvengwa (Nevernay Chinyanga). She captivated many viewers by how she was able to manipulate her "sugar daddy" Muwengwa to get her way.

Filmography

Stage Plays * Alone But Together Waiting for Constitution What they said, What they got Rituals Heal the Wounds Harvest of Thorns

*

TV Studio 263 Sinners?



Pictures

Chipo Bizure in Harare

Muwengwa and Eve in Studio 263 Scene

Personal Life

Bizure has said that they were paid quite well at her acting job at Studio 263 that she helped her mother complete building her house in Dzivarasekwa while she was still in form 4.

Chipo's first marriage was to fellow 263 actor Denzel Burutsa with whom she had a child before parting ways. She went on to marry two other men all of whom she eventually divorced. One of the men, Mapanda Kashweka is said to have abused her during their marriage which eventually resulted in their breakup. Her third marriage was to Silvanos Mudekunye but they also went separate ways.[2]

Bizure has a daughter.

Arrest

In June 2021, Daily News reported that Chipo Bizure was arrested for allegedly causing a scene at her married boyfriend’s house.

Bizure was ringing the intercom uncontrollably and banging the gate demanding to see the married boyfriend which then created a scene. It is reported that she then got arrested after clashing with her lover’s wife.[3]