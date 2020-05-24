Difference between revisions of "Chipo Chung"
|
m
|Line 9:
|Line 9:
| birth_place = Tanzania
| birth_place = Tanzania
| residence = London, United Kingdom
| residence = London, United Kingdom
|−
| other_names =
|+
| other_names =
| qualifications =
| qualifications =
| occupation = {{flat list|
| occupation = {{flat list|
Latest revision as of 12:29, 24 May 2020
|Chipo Chung
|Born
|Chipo Tariro Chung
June 9, 1977
Tanzania
|Residence
|London, United Kingdom
|Other names
|Yale Graduate (Ivy League)
|Alma mater
|Dominican Convent, Yale University
|Occupation
|Parent(s)
|Fay Chung ; Rugare Gumbo
|Website
|twitter
Chipo Chung is a prominent Zimbabwean actress based in London who has featured in many global television movies and shows such as Sherlock and Doctor Who and A.D. The Bible Continuesin which she played the role of Mary Magdalene. In 2017 she narrated for the award-winning dark fantasy action-adventure video game Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice.
Background
Chipo Chung was born in Dar es Salaam Tanzania at a refugee camp in 1977 but was raised in Zimbabwe.[1] She is the daughter of Zimbabwe liberation war hero and former minister of education, Fay Chung. Her father is said to be a prominent Zimbabwean politician.[2]
Educational Background
She attended Dominican Convent in Harare, where she did her secondary education. During her tenure at Dominican Convent, she was part of mixed race theatre company called Over the Edge where she is said to have developed her acting skills.[2] She moved to the United States at the age of 18. Chipo attended Yale University where she graduated with a double major in Theatre Studies and Fine Art. She also graduated at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London in 2003.
Career
Chipo Chung has played many roles in a number of films that were screened around the world including the popular science fiction tv series, Doctor Who.
Filmography
|Year
|Title
|Role
|Notes
|2003
|Absolute Power
|Miriam
|Episode: "History Man"
|2005
|Proof
|University Friend
|2007
|Sunshine
|Icarus II (voice)
|2007
|Dalziel and Pascoe
|Layla Jadwin
|2 episodes
|2007–2008
|Doctor Who
|Chantho, Fortune Teller
|2 episodes
|2007
|Holby City
|Dr. Nicola Wood
|Episode: "Past Imperfect"
|2008
|The Last Enemy
|Lucy Fox
|2 episodes
|2009
|Casualty
|Dan Dan
|Episode: "Who Do You Think You Are?"
|2009
|In the Loop
|Annabelle Hsin
|2009
|National Theatre Live
|Ismene
|Episode: "Phédre"
|2010
|Identity
|Michelle Fielding
|Episode: "Second Life"
|2011
|Camelot
|Vivian
|8 episodes
|2011
|360
|Editor
|2012
|Sherlock
|Presenter
|Episode: "The Hounds of Baskerville"
|2012
|Labalaba, He'll Return
|Atika
|Short film
|2013
|Red Zone
|Starling (voice)
|Short film
|2014
|Beyond Plain Sight
|Agnes Takahata
|Short film
|2015
|Fortitude
|Trish Stoddart
|5 episodes
|2015
|A.D. The Bible Continues
|Mary Magdalene
|12 episodes
|2015
|From Darkness
|Jemima Greer
|Episode: "Episode #1.2"
|2016
|Thirteen
|Alia Symes
|3 episodes
|2017
|Into the Badlands
|The Master
|2017
|Deep Time Walk (mobile app)
|The Scientist
|2017
|Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (video game)
|Narrator
|2017-
|Absentia (TV Mini-Series)
|Agent Whitman
|6 episodes
Videos
References
- ↑ Chipo Chung, Wikia, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: February 27, 2015
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 .Former Minister Fay Chung's daughter speaks about her Chinese-Zimbabwean identity, iharare, Published: October 24, 2013, Retrieved: February 27, 2015