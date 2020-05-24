Chipo Chung is a prominent Zimbabwean actress based in London who has featured in many global television movies and shows such as Sherlock and Doctor Who and A.D. The Bible Continuesin which she played the role of Mary Magdalene. In 2017 she narrated for the award-winning dark fantasy action-adventure video game Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice.

Background

Chipo Chung was born in Dar es Salaam Tanzania at a refugee camp in 1977 but was raised in Zimbabwe.[1] She is the daughter of Zimbabwe liberation war hero and former minister of education, Fay Chung. Her father is said to be a prominent Zimbabwean politician.[2]

Educational Background

She attended Dominican Convent in Harare, where she did her secondary education. During her tenure at Dominican Convent, she was part of mixed race theatre company called Over the Edge where she is said to have developed her acting skills.[2] She moved to the United States at the age of 18. Chipo attended Yale University where she graduated with a double major in Theatre Studies and Fine Art. She also graduated at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London in 2003.

Career

Chipo Chung has played many roles in a number of films that were screened around the world including the popular science fiction tv series, Doctor Who.

Filmography

Year Title Role Notes 2003 Absolute Power Miriam Episode: "History Man" 2005 Proof University Friend 2007 Sunshine Icarus II (voice) 2007 Dalziel and Pascoe Layla Jadwin 2 episodes 2007–2008 Doctor Who Chantho, Fortune Teller 2 episodes 2007 Holby City Dr. Nicola Wood Episode: "Past Imperfect" 2008 The Last Enemy Lucy Fox 2 episodes 2009 Casualty Dan Dan Episode: "Who Do You Think You Are?" 2009 In the Loop Annabelle Hsin 2009 National Theatre Live Ismene Episode: "Phédre" 2010 Identity Michelle Fielding Episode: "Second Life" 2011 Camelot Vivian 8 episodes 2011 360 Editor 2012 Sherlock Presenter Episode: "The Hounds of Baskerville" 2012 Labalaba, He'll Return Atika Short film 2013 Red Zone Starling (voice) Short film 2014 Beyond Plain Sight Agnes Takahata Short film 2015 Fortitude Trish Stoddart 5 episodes 2015 A.D. The Bible Continues Mary Magdalene 12 episodes 2015 From Darkness Jemima Greer Episode: "Episode #1.2" 2016 Thirteen Alia Symes 3 episodes 2017 Into the Badlands The Master 2017 Deep Time Walk (mobile app) The Scientist 2017 Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (video game) Narrator 2017- Absentia (TV Mini-Series) Agent Whitman 6 episodes

Videos

Chung speaks about her role in A.D









