Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chipo Makoni"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Chipo Makoni<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
 
Line 99: Line 99:
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|title_mode=replace
 
|keywords= Chipo Makoni, Chipo Makoni Biography, Chipo Mujuru Makoni, Simba Makoni wife
 
|keywords= Chipo Makoni, Chipo Makoni Biography, Chipo Mujuru Makoni, Simba Makoni wife
|description=  
+
|description= Chipo Makoni is the daughter of Zimbabwean retired politician Joice Mujuru and her late husband Solomon Mujuru. She is Simba Makoni's wife.
 
|image=  
 
|image=  
 
|image_alt= Chipo Makoni Biography
 
|image_alt= Chipo Makoni Biography

Revision as of 13:00, 19 April 2022

Chipo Makoni
BornChipo Mujuru
Known forBeing Joice and Solomon Mujuru's daughter
Spouse(s)Chipo Makoni
ChildrenTonderai Makoni
RelativesKumbirai Mujuru, Nyasha Del Campo, Nyasha Mujuru and Kuzivakwashe Mujuru

Chipo Makoni is the daughter of Zimbabwean retired politician Joice Mujuru and her late husband Solomon Mujuru. She is Simba Makoni's wife.

Background

Chipo Makoni has the following siblings:

References

  1. Sheroes Foundation, sheroesfoundation.org, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 19, 2022
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chipo_Makoni&oldid=116671"