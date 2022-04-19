|description= Chipo Makoni is the daughter of Zimbabwean retired politician Joice Mujuru and her late husband Solomon Mujuru. She is Simba Makoni's wife.

Chipo Makoni is the daughter of Zimbabwean retired politician Joice Mujuru and her late husband Solomon Mujuru. She is Simba Makoni's wife.

Background

Chipo Makoni has the following siblings:

References