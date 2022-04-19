Difference between revisions of "Chipo Makoni"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Chipo Makoni<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
m (→References)
|Line 99:
|Line 99:
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Chipo Makoni, Chipo Makoni Biography, Chipo Mujuru Makoni, Simba Makoni wife
|keywords= Chipo Makoni, Chipo Makoni Biography, Chipo Mujuru Makoni, Simba Makoni wife
|−
|description=
|+
|description=
|image=
|image=
|image_alt= Chipo Makoni Biography
|image_alt= Chipo Makoni Biography
Revision as of 13:00, 19 April 2022
|Chipo Makoni
|Born
|Chipo Mujuru
|Known for
|Being Joice and Solomon Mujuru's daughter
|Spouse(s)
|Chipo Makoni
|Children
|Tonderai Makoni
|Relatives
|Kumbirai Mujuru, Nyasha Del Campo, Nyasha Mujuru and Kuzivakwashe Mujuru
Chipo Makoni is the daughter of Zimbabwean retired politician Joice Mujuru and her late husband Solomon Mujuru. She is Simba Makoni's wife.
Background
Chipo Makoni has the following siblings:
References
- ↑ Sheroes Foundation, sheroesfoundation.org, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: April 19, 2022