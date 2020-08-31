Difference between revisions of "Chipo Makurunje"

In July 2018, Chipo Makurunje was elected to Ward 22 Chivi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1328 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 22 Chivi RDC with 1328 votes, beating Edmore Mufugami of MDC-Alliance with 478 votes and Joram Mufa of ZIPP with 42 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]