Chipo Matimba has twin sons named Tunga and Tongo. The preterm twins were born in 2020.<ref name="M">[http://www.mafaro.co.uk/2021/05/pics-captains-joy.html PICS : CAPTAIN’S JOY], ''Mafaro'', Published: May 21, 2021, Retrieved: May 21, 2021</ref>

Matimba went to [[Girls High School]] in Harare for her secondary education from 1987 to 1992. At school she was a senior prefect and House Captain for Speke House. After finishing high school, she joined the [[Airforce of Zimbabwe ]]in 1994.<ref name="GHS">[http://www.ghs.ac.zw/profile.html PROFILE FOR CAPTAIN CHIPO M MATIMBA], ''Girls High School Profiles, '', Retrieved:27 March 2017</ref>

Matimba went to [[Girls High School]] in Harare for her secondary education from 1987 to 1992. At school she was a senior prefect and House Captain for Speke House. After finishing high school, she joined the [[Airforce of Zimbabwe ]]in 1994.<ref name="GHS">[http://www.ghs.ac.zw/profile.html PROFILE FOR CAPTAIN CHIPO M MATIMBA], ''Girls High School Profiles, '', Retrieved:27 March 2017</ref>

Background

Matimba went to Girls High School in Harare for her secondary education from 1987 to 1992. At school she was a senior prefect and House Captain for Speke House. After finishing high school, she joined the Airforce of Zimbabwe in 1994.[1]

Children

Chipo Matimba has twin sons named Tunga and Tongo. The preterm twins were born in 2020.[2]

Air Force of Zimbabwe

Chipo M Matimba joined the Air Force of Zimbabwe as an Officer Cadet and a Trainee Pilot in 1994. After completing the course, Chipo graduated with the rank of Air-Sub Lieutenant in 1996. She became the first woman to successfully complete a Pilot Training Course in the Air Force of Zimbabwe. At the Officers Commissioning and Wings Parade Ceremony President Robert Mugabe presided and challenged young women to "emulate Chipo's feat" of breaking into a male-dominated domain. After graduation, Chipo went through the Conversion Course which prepares a basic pilot for combat. After completing the Conversion course, Chipo graduated to the rank of Air Lieutenant as an Air to Ground Attack Combat Pilot.[1]

In 1998 Chipo was presented with a Junior Chambers Outstanding Young Zimbabwean award for her achievement as the first female combat pilot. She was later promoted to the rank of Flight Lieutenant and took part in the Democratic Republic of Congo Operation Sovereign Legitimacy. She was later promoted to the rank of Squadron Leader during her training as a Flying Instructor in 2004. Chipo graduated as the First Female Flying Instructor at a ceremony presided over by then-Vice President Joice Mujuru.[1]

Air Zimbabwe

After her contract with the Airforce came to an end, Chipo attained a Commercial Pilots' Licence and joined Air Zimbabwe as a First Officer in 2006. After attaining an Airline Pilots' Licence Chipo was promoted to Captain in 2010, a position she currently holds.[1]

All Female Flight Deck Crew

On 14 November 2015, Captain Chipo Matimba together with Captain Elizabeth Simbi Petros flew the country's first ever all female flight deck crew from Harare to Victoria Falls. After the flight Captain Matimba wrote on her facebook page,

History has been made! First all-female flight deck crew on the Air Zimbabwe Boeing 737! Two captains! Absolute pleasure Captain Elizabeth Simbi Petros [3]









References







