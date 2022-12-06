Mtasa attended [[Goromonzi High School]] before proceeding to the [[University of Zimbabwe]] where she studied for a Bachelor of Accountancy (Hons).<ref name="Linked"> [https://zw.linkedin.com/in/chipo-mtasa-02338370 Chipo Mtasa], ''LinkedIn'', published: No Date Given, retrieved: June 24, 2016</ref> She is a Chartered Accountant by profession.<ref name="Tel"/>

'''Chipo Mtasa''' is a Zimbabwean business executive and former managing director of [[TelOne]] and [[Rainbow Tourism Group]]. She joined TelOne in 2013 replacing [[Hampton Mhlanga]]. She led TelOne through its transition from offering fixed telephone services to being a broadband services provider. She announced her resignation from TelOne in December 2022.

Background

Chipo Mtasa is married to Oliver Mtasa.[1]

Education

Mtasa attended Goromonzi High School before proceeding to the University of Zimbabwe where she studied for a Bachelor of Accountancy (Hons).[2] She is a Chartered Accountant by profession.[3]

Career

Mtasa once worked at the Rainbow Tourism Group first as Finance Director for the Sheraton Harare Hotel, then Group Finance Director before becoming the Chief Executive for 8 years before she resigned in March 2012.[3] She was appointed as the managing director of TelOne in January 2013, taking over from Hampton Mhlanga.[4] Mtasa also served as the President of the Zimbabwe Council of Tourism between 2006 to 2008.[5]

Crying at Graduation Ceremony

Mtasa reportedly broke down at a graduation ceremony held at TelOne training institute in Belvedere, Harare in December 2014. Mtasa was saddened by the death of one of the graduands, Brian Moyo, who died some weeks before the graduation ceremony, when he was coming from a family wedding he attended in Beitbridge when the car he was travelling in collided with a haulage truck along Masvingo-Beitbridge.[6]











