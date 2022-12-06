Mtasa reportedly broke down at a graduation ceremony held at TelOne training institute in Belvedere, Harare in December 2014. Mtasa was saddened by the death of one of the graduands, Brian Moyo, who died some weeks before the graduation ceremony, when he was coming from a family wedding he attended in [[Beitbridge]] when the car he was travelling in collided with a haulage truck along Masvingo-Beitbridge.<ref name="Techno"> [http://www.technomag.co.zw/2014/12/08/telone-boss-breaks-down/#sthash.0sWs7Rbw.GGhJWnR7.dpbs TelOne Boss Breaks Down], ''Technomag'', published: December 8, 2014, retrieved: June 24, 2016</ref>

Mtasa once worked at the [[Rainbow Tourism Group]] first as Finance Director for the Sheraton Harare Hotel, then Group Finance Director before becoming the Chief Executive for 8 years before she resigned in March 2012.<ref name = "Tel"> [http://www.telone.co.zw/about/management Management], ''TelOne'', published: No Date Given, retrieved: June 24, 2016</ref> She was appointed as the managing director of TelOne in January 2013, taking over from [[Hampton Mhlanga]].<ref name = "Tech"> L.S.M Kabweza, [http://www.techzim.co.zw/2013/01/telone-appoints-chipo-mtasa-new-managing-director/#.V20L4rh97IU TelOne appoints Chipo Mtasa new Managing Director], ''TechZim'', published: January 2, 2013, retrieved: June 23, 2016</ref> Mtasa also served as the President of the [[Zimbabwe Council of Tourism]] between 2006 to 2008.<ref name = "Hera"> [http://www.herald.co.zw/chipo-mtasa-appointed-new-telone-boss/ Chipo Mtasa appointed new TelOne boss], ''Herald'', published: January 6, 2013, retrieved: June 24, 2016</ref>

Under '''Mtasa''', [[TelOne]] shifted its strategy from the fixed-line business on which it was founded to becoming a more broadband-focused company. In 2018, broadband, for the first time, started contributing more to earnings than voice after accounting for 49.8% of revenue, compared to 38% in 2017. <ref name="Chipo Mtasa Steps Down As TelOne Managing Director"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/12/05/chipo-mtasa-steps-down-as-telone-managing-director/ Chipo Mtasa Steps Down As TelOne Managing Director], ''Pindula'', Published: 5 December 2022, Retrieved: 6 December 2022''</ref> <br/>

* In '''December 2022''', '''Chipo Mtasa''' resigned the position of Managing Director of [[TelOne]]. She was appointed in '''2013''', and served the two terms allowed under Zimbabwean Parastatal requirements. <br/>

'''Tertiary:''' [[University of Zimbabwe]] , Bachelor of Accountancy (Hons). <ref name="Linked"> [https://zw.linkedin.com/in/chipo-mtasa-02338370 Chipo Mtasa], ''LinkedIn'', published: No Date Given, retrieved: June 24, 2016</ref> She is a Chartered Accountant by profession.<ref name="Tel" /> <br />

'''Chipo Mtasa''' is a Zimbabwean business executive and former managing director of [[TelOne]] and [[Rainbow Tourism Group]]. She joined TelOne in ''' 2013 ''' replacing [[Hampton Mhlanga]]. She led TelOne through its transition from offering fixed telephone services to being a broadband services provider. She announced her resignation from TelOne in ''' December 2022 ''' .

Personal Details

Born:

Marriage: She is married to Oliver Mtasa.[1]



School / Education

Secondary: Goromonzi High School

Tertiary: University of Zimbabwe, Bachelor of Accountancy (Hons). [2] She is a Chartered Accountant by profession.[3]



Service / Career

Mtasa worked at the Rainbow Tourism Group first as Finance Director for the Sheraton Harare Hotel, then Group Finance Director before becoming the Chief Executive for 8 years before she resigned in March 2012. [3] She was appointed as the managing director of TelOne in January 2013, taking over from Hampton Mhlanga. [4] Mtasa also served as the President of the Zimbabwe Council of Tourism between 2006 to 2008. [5]



- Appointed Managing Director of TelOne. In December 2022, Chipo Mtasa resigned the position of Managing Director of TelOne. She was appointed in 2013, and served the two terms allowed under Zimbabwean Parastatal requirements.



Under Mtasa, TelOne shifted its strategy from the fixed-line business on which it was founded to becoming a more broadband-focused company. In 2018, broadband, for the first time, started contributing more to earnings than voice after accounting for 49.8% of revenue, compared to 38% in 2017. [6]



Events

Video Gallery

Technomag Interview

Crying at Graduation Ceremony

Further Reading