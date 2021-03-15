Difference between revisions of "Chipo Muchegwa"
Chipo Muchegwa is a Zimbabwean musician known for the songs Moyo Wangu and Ndizvo Zvandiri.
Background
Chipo was born without arms and with limb abnormalities which left her with very short legs.[1]
Real Name
Her real name is Talent Muchegwa.[2]
Children
Chipo Muchegwa has a daughter named Ribbon Matipaishe. Her daughter was born on April 24, 2020. [1]
Awards
She was nominated in the Arts Personality of the Year (Female) and PWD Achiever of the Year Award categories in the Norton Achievers Awards. Chipo Muchegwa won the Arts Personality of the Year Award.[2]
References
