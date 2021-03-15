Chipo Muchegwa is a Zimbabwean musician known for the songs Moyo Wangu and Ndizvo Zvandiri.

Background

Chipo was born without arms and with limb abnormalities which left her with very short legs.[1]

Real Name

Her real name is Talent Muchegwa.[2]

Children

Chipo Muchegwa has a daughter named Ribbon Matipaishe. Her daughter was born on April 24, 2020. [1]

Awards

She was nominated in the Arts Personality of the Year (Female) and PWD Achiever of the Year Award categories in the Norton Achievers Awards. Chipo Muchegwa won the Arts Personality of the Year Award.[2]