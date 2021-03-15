Difference between revisions of "Chipo Muchegwa"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Chipo Muchegwa''' is a Zimbabwean musician known for the songs ''Moyo Wangu'' and ''Ndizvo Zvandiri''. ==Background== Chipo was born without arms and with limb abnorm...")
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(3 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
|Line 12:
|Line 12:
Chipo Muchegwa has a daughter named Ribbon Matipaishe. Her daughter was born on April 24, 2020. <ref name="H">Leeroy Dzenga, [https://www.herald.co.zw/a-tale-of-beautifully-defiant-motherhood/ A tale of beautifully defiant motherhood], ''The Herald'', Published: October 10, 2020, Retrieved: March 15, 2021</ref>
Chipo Muchegwa has a daughter named Ribbon Matipaishe. Her daughter was born on April 24, 2020. <ref name="H">Leeroy Dzenga, [https://www.herald.co.zw/a-tale-of-beautifully-defiant-motherhood/ A tale of beautifully defiant motherhood], ''The Herald'', Published: October 10, 2020, Retrieved: March 15, 2021</ref>
|+
|+
|+
|+
==Awards==
==Awards==
She was nominated in the Arts Personality of the Year (Female) and PWD Achiever of the Year Award categories in the Norton Achievers Awards. Chipo Muchegwa won the Arts Personality of the Year Award.<ref name="Z"/>
She was nominated in the Arts Personality of the Year (Female) and PWD Achiever of the Year Award categories in the Norton Achievers Awards. Chipo Muchegwa won the Arts Personality of the Year Award.<ref name="Z"/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:Zimbabwean Musicians]]
[[Category:Zimbabwean Musicians]]
Revision as of 13:48, 15 March 2021
Chipo Muchegwa is a Zimbabwean musician known for the songs Moyo Wangu and Ndizvo Zvandiri.
Background
Chipo was born without arms and with limb abnormalities which left her with very short legs.[1]
Real Name
Her real name is Talent Muchegwa.[2]
Children
Chipo Muchegwa has a daughter named Ribbon Matipaishe. Her daughter was born on April 24, 2020. [1]
Career
Her version of Steve Makoni's Handiende is part of a compilation by Mono Mukundu titled Anatha Brick that features the works of various musicians Mukundu worked with in 2019. The album contains nine singers including the likes of Mbeu, Jane Doka, Bongo Riot, Kambo Boys, Baba Taps, Dereck Mpofu, Patience Musa, Rati Mpeswe, McIntosh Jerahuni, Klara Wojtkowska, Tafadzwa Matiure, Chihuri Girls and Studio Blunders. [3]
Awards
She was nominated in the Arts Personality of the Year (Female) and PWD Achiever of the Year Award categories in the Norton Achievers Awards. Chipo Muchegwa won the Arts Personality of the Year Award.[2]
Videos
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Leeroy Dzenga, A tale of beautifully defiant motherhood, The Herald, Published: October 10, 2020, Retrieved: March 15, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 Dr Sthembeni Madziwa, From Norton with love: Chipo Muchegwa (re)writes the poetic notes in Afro-Jazz, Zimbabwe Digital News, Published: January 16, 2020, Retrieved: March 15, 2021
- ↑ Tinashe Sibanda, Mono Brings Nine Singers Together, Daily News, Pub;wished: January 29, 2020, Retrieved: March 15, 2021