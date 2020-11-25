Chipo Spiwe Mugeri (born 2 March 1992) is a Zimbabwean cricketer and was the captain of the Zimbabwean Women's National Cricket Team. She is an all-rounder who bats left-handed and is a right-arm medium-pace bowler.

Background

Mugeri was born on 2 March 1992 in Mutare and is married to Donald Tiripano, who has represented the Zimbabwean men's team (Zimbabwe National Cricket Team). They have two children, Healy and Anesu.

Early Career

Mugeri is from the city of Mutare. She made her international debut for Zimbabwe at the 2008 World Cup Qualifier in South Africa, at the age of 15. She was the second-youngest player in the squad, and one of three 15-year-olds. Mugeri appeared in four of the team's matches at the tournament, scoring 60 runs and taking three wickets. Her best batting and bowling figures came in the same game, when she scored 38 runs and took 1/8 against Bermuda.

After her debut, Mugeri's next major international tournament was the Africa regional qualifier in December 2010, which formed part of the qualification process for the 2013 World Cup. Zimbabwe finished runner-up at the tournament to qualify for the 2011 World Cup Qualifier, but Mugeri did not make the final team for that event. At the 2013 World Twenty20 Qualifier, Mugeri played in all five of the team's matches, scoring 68 runs (the second-most for her team behind Nonhlanhla Nyathi). Her highest score was 32 runs from 33 balls against Pakistan, in a match where her team's total was just 70 runs.

International career

Mugeri's first international tournament as captain of Zimbabwe was the 2014 Africa Twenty20 Championship in South Africa. She scored 68 runs in one match against Namibia, with her team finishing first to qualify for the 2015 World Twenty20 Qualifier in Thailand. At the World Twenty20 Qualifier, Mugeri scored 120 runs to finish as Zimbabwe's leading run-scorer, and fourth overall. She made 51 not out and took 1/14 against China, and then was named player of the match in the third-place play-off against Scotland, taking 2/17 and scoring 47 not out to help Zimbabwe win from the second-last ball of the match.

In December 2018, she was replaced as the captain of the Zimbabwe women's team by Mary-Anne Musonda. She made her Women's Twenty20 International (WT20I) debut for Zimbabwe against Namibia women on 5 January 2019.

Global Squad

Dangamvura-based former Zimbabwe Women's National Cricket Team captain Chipo Mugeri Tiripano was selected in the Women’s Global Development Squad (WGDS) that played in the run-up to the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia in 2018. Tiripano together with Harare based Modester Mupachikwa featured in three of the teams four games.[1]

Picture Gallery

