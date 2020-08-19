Difference between revisions of "Chipo Munyoro"

In July 2018, Chipo Munyoro was elected to Ward 24 Bikita RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1024 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 24 Bikita RDC with 1024 votes, beating Fanawakabata Njerere of MDC-Alliance with 655 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

[2]