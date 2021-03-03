Pindula

(Created page with "'''Chipo Primrose Makurumure''' is the wife of Zimbabwean footballer Marvelous Nakamba. ==Background== ===Husband=== Chipo Primrose Makurumure's husband is Marvel...")
Chipo Primrose Makurumure is the wife of Zimbabwean footballer Marvelous Nakamba.

Background

Husband

Chipo Primrose Makurumure's husband is Marvelous Nakamba. The two married on 4 February 2020 in an intimate civil ceremony. The ceremony took place at his family house in Bulawayo’s Sunninghill suburb on Tuesday and was solemnised by a Bulawayo magistrate.[1]

References

  1. Danisa Masuku/Gibson Mhaka, Nakamba sneaks in for secret wedding, B-Metro, Published: February 7, 2020, Retrieved: March 3, 2021
