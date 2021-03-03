|description= Chipo Primrose Makurumure is the wife of Zimbabwean footballer Marvelous Nakamba.

[[File:Chipo Primrose Makurumure.jpg|thumb|Chipo Primrose Makurumure]] '''Chipo Primrose Makurumure''' is the wife of [[Zimbabwean]] footballer [[Marvelous Nakamba]].

Background

Husband

Chipo Primrose Makurumure's husband is Marvelous Nakamba. The two married on 4 February 2020 in an intimate civil ceremony. The ceremony took place at his family house in Bulawayo’s Sunninghill suburb on Tuesday and was solemnised by a Bulawayo magistrate.[1]