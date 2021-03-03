Pindula

[[File:Chipo Primrose Makurumure.jpg|thumb|Chipo Primrose Makurumure]] '''Chipo Primrose Makurumure''' is the wife of [[Zimbabwean]] footballer [[Marvelous Nakamba]].
  
 
==Background==
|description= Chipo Primrose Makurumure is the wife of Zimbabwean footballer Marvelous Nakamba.
|image= Chipo Primrose Makurumure.jpg
 
Latest revision as of 16:08, 3 March 2021

Chipo Primrose Makurumure

Chipo Primrose Makurumure is the wife of Zimbabwean footballer Marvelous Nakamba.

Background

Husband

Chipo Primrose Makurumure's husband is Marvelous Nakamba. The two married on 4 February 2020 in an intimate civil ceremony. The ceremony took place at his family house in Bulawayo’s Sunninghill suburb on Tuesday and was solemnised by a Bulawayo magistrate.[1]

References

  1. Danisa Masuku/Gibson Mhaka, Nakamba sneaks in for secret wedding, B-Metro, Published: February 7, 2020, Retrieved: March 3, 2021
