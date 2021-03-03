Difference between revisions of "Chipo Primrose Makurumure"
Chipo Primrose Makurumure is the wife of Zimbabwean footballer Marvelous Nakamba.
Background
Husband
Chipo Primrose Makurumure's husband is Marvelous Nakamba. The two married on 4 February 2020 in an intimate civil ceremony. The ceremony took place at his family house in Bulawayo’s Sunninghill suburb on Tuesday and was solemnised by a Bulawayo magistrate.[1]
References
- ↑ Danisa Masuku/Gibson Mhaka, Nakamba sneaks in for secret wedding, B-Metro, Published: February 7, 2020, Retrieved: March 3, 2021