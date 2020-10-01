Difference between revisions of "Chipo Robina Shambare"

In July 2018, Chipo Robina Shambare was elected to Ward 12 Mutoko RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1118 votes.

2018 – elected to Ward 12 Mutoko RDC with 1118 votes, beating Muzondiwa Karumazondo of MDC-Alliance with 457 votes. [1]

