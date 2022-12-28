'''Chiratidzo Mabuwa''' is a Zimbabwean politician and the former Minister of [[Youth, Indigenisation and Economic Employment]]. Before her appointment she was the deputy Minister of [[ Ministry of Industry and Commerce| Industry and Commerce]]. She was the Member of Parliament for [[Mberengwa]] South Constituency.

Personal Details

Born: 7 March 1962, in Mberengwa. [1]

School/Education

Secondary School: Manama Secondary School.

She holds a post graduate diploma in development studies from the National University of Science and Technology. Mabuwa studied Gender and Gender Participatory Auditing at The International Training Centre for the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in Turin, Italy. She also has a Diploma Project Management from The International Training Centre for the International Labour Organisation (ILO). [1]

Service/Career

Political

She was elected to be member of parliament for Mberengwa South Constituency in the 2013 elections and was appointed deputy minister of Industry and Commerce in September 2013. [1] She was reassigned on 9 October 2017 after a cabinet reshuffle to be the minister of youth, indigenisation and economic empowerment taking over from Patrick Zhuwao.



