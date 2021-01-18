Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chiredzi Hospital"

Page Discussion
Line 47: Line 47:
  
 
'''Chiredzi Hospital''' is a hospital in [[Chiredzi]], [[Masvingo Province]].
 
'''Chiredzi Hospital''' is a hospital in [[Chiredzi]], [[Masvingo Province]].
 +
 +
==Contact Details==
 +
 +
==Events==
 +
Crocodile, '''2018''' - [[https://news.pindula.co.zw/2021/01/18/picture-crocodile-crawls-into-a-chiredzi-hospital-ward/?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+co%2FhyCZ+%28Pindula+News+2020%29]]
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
  
[[Category: Hospitals]]
+
[[Category:Hospitals]]
 +
 
 +
[[Category:Hospitals]]

Revision as of 13:45, 18 January 2021

Chiredzi Hospital


Chiredzi Hospital is a hospital in Chiredzi, Masvingo Province.

Contact Details

Events

Crocodile, 2018 - [[1]]

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chiredzi_Hospital&oldid=97403"