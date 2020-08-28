Difference between revisions of "Chiredzi Town Council"
(Created page with "The Chredzi Local Governments are Chiredzi RDC and '''Chiredzi Town Council'''. The '''July 2018''' elections returned: {| class="wikitable" |- ! Ward !! Name !! Party |-...")
The Chredzi Local Governments are Chiredzi RDC and Chiredzi Town Council. The July 2018 elections returned:
|Ward
|Name
|Party
|Ward 1
|Gibson Hwende
|MDC-Alliance
|Ward 2
|Obert Ngwenya
|Zanu-PF
|Ward 3
|Ropafadzo Makumire
|Independent
|Ward 4
|Liberty Macharaga
|Zanu-PF
|Ward 5
|Blessings Mazinyani
|Zanu-PF
|Ward 6
|Musingashari Musingashari
|MDC-Alliance
|Ward 7
|Roger Chikonye
|MDC-Alliance
|Ward 8
|Josphat Nzombe
|Zanu-PF