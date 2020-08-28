Difference between revisions of "Chiredzi Town Council"

From Pindula
(Created page with "The Chredzi Local Governments are Chiredzi RDC and '''Chiredzi Town Council'''. The '''July 2018''' elections returned: {| class="wikitable" |- ! Ward !! Name !! Party |-...")
 
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 8: Line 8:
 
| Ward 1 || [[Gibson Hwende]] || MDC-Alliance
 
| Ward 1 || [[Gibson Hwende]] || MDC-Alliance
 
|-
 
|-
| Ward 2 || [[Obert Mgwenya]] || Zanu-PF
+
| Ward 2 || [[Obert Ngwenya]] || Zanu-PF
 
|-
 
|-
 
| Ward 3 || [[Ropafadzo Makumire]] || Independent
 
| Ward 3 || [[Ropafadzo Makumire]] || Independent
 
|-
 
|-
| Ward 4 || [[Libert Macharaga]] || Zanu-PF
+
| Ward 4 || [[Liberty Macharaga]] || Zanu-PF
 
|-
 
|-
 
| Ward 5 || [[Blessings Mazinyani]] || Zanu-PF
 
| Ward 5 || [[Blessings Mazinyani]] || Zanu-PF
Line 20: Line 20:
 
| Ward 7 || [[Roger Chikonye]] || MDC-Alliance
 
| Ward 7 || [[Roger Chikonye]] || MDC-Alliance
 
|-
 
|-
| Ward 8 || Josphat Nzombe || Zanu-PF
+
| Ward 8 || [[Josphat Nzombe]] || Zanu-PF
 
|}
 
|}
  
 
[[Category:Elections, local government]]
 
[[Category:Elections, local government]]

Latest revision as of 13:26, 28 August 2020

The Chredzi Local Governments are Chiredzi RDC and Chiredzi Town Council. The July 2018 elections returned:

Ward Name Party
Ward 1 Gibson Hwende MDC-Alliance
Ward 2 Obert Ngwenya Zanu-PF
Ward 3 Ropafadzo Makumire Independent
Ward 4 Liberty Macharaga Zanu-PF
Ward 5 Blessings Mazinyani Zanu-PF
Ward 6 Musingashari Musingashari MDC-Alliance
Ward 7 Roger Chikonye MDC-Alliance
Ward 8 Josphat Nzombe Zanu-PF
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chiredzi_Town_Council&oldid=91913"