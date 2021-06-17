Difference between revisions of "Chirichoga Secondary School"

Pindula

Revision as of 12:41, 17 June 2021

Chirichoga Secondary School is in Masvingo, Masvingo Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: PO Box 88, Masvingo.
Telephone: 039262383, 039-7045.
Cell: +27 71 711 1801
Email: ryanmpitaz@gmail.com
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/chirichogahighschool/

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

