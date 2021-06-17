Difference between revisions of "Chirichoga Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 12:44, 17 June 2021
Chirichoga Secondary School is in Masvingo, Masvingo Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: PO Box 88, Masvingo.
Telephone: 039262383, 039-7045.
Cell: +27 71 711 1801
Email: ryanmpitaz@gmail.com
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/chirichogahighschool/
History
School Grounds
Students / Teachers / Courses
Events
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.