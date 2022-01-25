The Safari area has hardwood forests and in terms of fauna, [[ lion ]] , [[ leopard ]] , [[ elephant ]] and [[ buffalo ]] are in abundance. Other species available include baboon, jackal, duiker, guinea fowl, francolin, dove and sandgrouse.

'''Chirisa Safari area''' is a big game hunting concessions in [[Zimbabwe]]. The Safari Area is an important link in the routes of elephant migration from the [[Zambezi River ]] Valley through to the central plateau and [[Hwange National Park]] on the Western border of Zimbabwe.

Attractions

The Safari area has hardwood forests and in terms of fauna, lion, leopard, elephant and buffalo are in abundance. Other species available include baboon, jackal, duiker, guinea fowl, francolin, dove and sandgrouse.



