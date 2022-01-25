Difference between revisions of "Chirisa Safari area"
|
(Created page with "'''Chirisa Safari area''' is a big game hunting concessions in Zimbabwe. The Safari is an important link in the routes of elephant migration from the Zambezi Valley th...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
'''Chirisa Safari area''' is a big game hunting concessions in [[Zimbabwe]]. The Safari is an important link in the routes of elephant migration from the [[Zambezi]] Valley through to the central plateau and [[Hwange National Park]] on the Western border of Zimbabwe.
|+
'''Chirisa Safari area''' is a big game hunting concessions in [[Zimbabwe]]. The Safari is an important link in the routes of elephant migration from the [[Zambezi ]] Valley through to the central plateau and [[Hwange National Park]] on the Western border of Zimbabwe.
|+
==Attractions==
==Attractions==
|−
The Safari area has hardwood forests and in terms of fauna, lion, leopard, elephant and buffalo are in abundance. Other species available include baboon, jackal, duiker, guinea fowl, francolin, dove and sandgrouse.
|+
The Safari area has hardwood forests and in terms of fauna, lion, leopard, elephantand buffaloare in abundance. Other species available include baboon, jackal, duiker, guinea fowl, francolin, dove and sandgrouse.
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:National Parks]]
[[Category:National Parks]]
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
[[Category:Tourist Attractions]]
|+
Latest revision as of 08:01, 25 January 2022
Chirisa Safari area is a big game hunting concessions in Zimbabwe. The Safari Area is an important link in the routes of elephant migration from the Zambezi River Valley through to the central plateau and Hwange National Park on the Western border of Zimbabwe.
See Wildlife, Zimbabwe.
Attractions
The Safari area has hardwood forests and in terms of fauna, lion, leopard, elephant and buffalo are in abundance. Other species available include baboon, jackal, duiker, guinea fowl, francolin, dove and sandgrouse.