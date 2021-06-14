Difference between revisions of "Chirumba Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Chirumba Secondary SchoolSchools Masvingo Province See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers. <br...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
Chirumba Secondary
|+
Chirumba Secondary [[Masvingo Province]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
|−
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
|+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
|−
Address: <br/>
|+
Address:<br/>
|−
Telephone: <br/>
|+
Telephone:<br/>
|−
Cell: <br/>
|+
Cell:<br/>
|−
Email: <br/>
|+
Email:<br/>
|−
Web: <br/>
|+
Web: <br/>
|+
|+
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==History==
==History==
|+
==School Grounds==
==School Grounds==
Latest revision as of 13:53, 14 June 2021
Chirumba Secondary School is in Nyika, Bikita District, Masvingo Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: PO Box 54, Nyika
Telephone: (031) 233 8274, 033 8274.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Chirumba-High-School-133552576726981/
Its located near Bikita Office Complex that houses the Post Office, Scomsion Residential Area (spelling to be corrected), Bikita ZRP Office and Bikita Shopping Centre. It is a stone throw from Zaoga Church temple.
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.