Difference between revisions of "Chirumhanzu"

Chirumanzu Rural District Council, now officially called Takawira Rural District Council is the local authority in this district. It operates in terms of the Zimbabwe Rural District Councils Act. Takawira '''RDC''' covers 2 parliamentary constituencies, Chirumhanzu constituency and Chirumanzu-Zibagwe constituency

Chirumhanzu district is a Second-order Administrative Subdivision of Midlands which between Mvuma and Masvingo.





Background

Chirumhanzi derives its name from the legendary 'Chirumhanzu chieftain . Chirumhanzu was a descriptive name for a particular chief. Correct spelling should be Chiri-muhanzu meaning "that which is in the garment". The original Chief Chirimuhanzu had a celebrated garment made of dassie or rock-rabbit skins.It is widely belived by oral history that he had a special pouch he kept under the garment skirts which many still think was a talisman or a stolen treasure. Local people, following their custom, did not dare to mention the chief's traditional name, and just said "Chirimuhanzu," meaning "that whatever in the garment". No one knew what dangled from underneath his garment, and they referred to that thing as "it in the garment" Chiri-mu-hanzu.





Economy

The chrome rich Great Dyke passes through the districts. There are a number of small mines along the Great Dyke which include Mine Latitude: -19°19'26.47" Longitude: 30°9'9.97" and Africa Chrome Fields. The bigger mines are Duration Gold, Athens Mine, Zimasco and Zim Alloys.

In April 2014, following the destruction of all boreholes by Cyclone Idai, the District Development Fund (DDF) were flushing 14 boreholes and giving minor repairs to 15 boreholes. DDF Midlands Provincial Engineer, Ms Sibonakaliso Kutaudzaushe Chenda gave the details. [1]

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Chirumanzu returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chirumanzu returned to Parliament:

Hlomayi Mangwende of Zanu PF with 21 468 votes,

Hoinos Machaya of ZUM with 1 856 votes.

Turnout - 24 649 voters or 56.07 %

Health facilities

There are several mission hospitals in Chirumhanzu District; Mwoyomusande Mission, Driefontein, Holy Cross Mission, Hama Mission, Muonde Mission and St Theresa