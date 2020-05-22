Difference between revisions of "Chishamiso Linda Eliah"

In July 2018, Chisamiso Linda Eliah was elected to Ward 11 Makoni RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 1701 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on her age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on her Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 11 Makoni RDC with 1701 votes, beating Moses Ndowa of MDC-Alliance with 465 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

