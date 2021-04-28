Difference between revisions of "Chishawasha"

Pindula

Chishawasha is a Catholic-owned and run farm about 25km east of Harare. The farm founded by the Francis Richartz in 1892 on a large farm. It is not clear how the farm was acquired.[1]

Properties

Chishawasha has several schools:

References

  1. Chengetai Zvobgo. A History of Zimbabwe, 1890-2000 and Postscript, 2001-2008. Page 30.
