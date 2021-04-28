Difference between revisions of "Chishawasha"
|
(Created page with "'''Chishawasha''' is a Catholic-owned and run farm about 25km east of Harare. The farm founded by the Francis Richartz in 1892 on a large farm. It is not clear how the far...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 4:
|Line 4:
Chishawasha has several schools:
Chishawasha has several schools:
*[[Chishawasha Primary School]]
*[[Chishawasha Primary School]]
|−
*[[St Dominics]] a high school
|+
*[[St Dominics ]] a high school
*[[Saint Ignatius College]] a mostly boys high school.
*[[Saint Ignatius College]] a mostly boys high school.
*[[Regional Major Seminary]] for diocesan Catholic priests
*[[Regional Major Seminary]] for diocesan Catholic priests
Latest revision as of 11:56, 28 April 2021
Chishawasha is a Catholic-owned and run farm about 25km east of Harare. The farm founded by the Francis Richartz in 1892 on a large farm. It is not clear how the farm was acquired.[1]
Properties
Chishawasha has several schools:
- Chishawasha Primary School
- St Dominics Chishawasha School a high school
- Saint Ignatius College a mostly boys high school.
- Regional Major Seminary for diocesan Catholic priests
References
- ↑ Chengetai Zvobgo. A History of Zimbabwe, 1890-2000 and Postscript, 2001-2008. Page 30.