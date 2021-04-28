Difference between revisions of "Chisipite Senior School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 32:
|Line 32:
'''Chisipite Senior School''' is a secondary school located on Hindhead Avenue' Chisipite, [[Harare]]. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
'''Chisipite Senior School''' is a secondary school located on Hindhead Avenue' Chisipite, [[Harare]]. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
|−
See [[High Schools Of
|+
See [[High Schools Of ]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
Latest revision as of 13:48, 28 April 2021
|Chisipite Senior School
|Location
|Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-490714
Chisipite Senior School is a secondary school located on Hindhead Avenue' Chisipite, Harare. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.