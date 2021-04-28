Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chisipite Senior School"

Page Discussion
 
Line 32: Line 32:
 
'''Chisipite Senior School''' is a secondary school located on Hindhead Avenue' Chisipite, [[Harare]]. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
 
'''Chisipite Senior School''' is a secondary school located on Hindhead Avenue' Chisipite, [[Harare]]. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
  
See [[High Schools Of Harare]]. <br/>
+
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
  

Latest revision as of 13:48, 28 April 2021

Chisipite Senior School
Location
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-490714

Chisipite Senior School is a secondary school located on Hindhead Avenue' Chisipite, Harare. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

References

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chisipite_Senior_School&oldid=102861"