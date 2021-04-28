Pindula

'''Chisipite Senior School''' is a secondary school located on Hindhead Avenue' Chisipite, [[Harare]]. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
  
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
  
 
==References==
Chisipite Senior School
Location
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-490714

Chisipite Senior School is a secondary school located on Hindhead Avenue' Chisipite, Harare. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

References

