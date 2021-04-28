Difference between revisions of "Chisipite Senior School"
'''Chisipite Senior School''' is a secondary school located
'''Chisipite Senior School''' is a secondary school located Hindhead AvenueChisipite. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
==References==
==References==
[[Category:
[[Category:Schools]]
Chisipite Senior School
Location
Zimbabwe
Information
Grades
ordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-490714
Chisipite Senior School is a secondary school located on Hindhead Avenue' Chisipite, Harare. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.