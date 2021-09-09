Difference between revisions of "Chisipite Senior School"
'''Chisipite Senior School''' is a secondary school located on Hindhead Avenue' Chisipite, [[Harare]]. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
|Chisipite Senior School
|Location
|Zimbabwe
|Information
|Grades
|ordinary and advanced level
|Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-490714
Chisipite Senior School is a secondary school located on Hindhead Avenue' Chisipite, Harare. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Hindhead Ave, Chisipite, Harare.
Telephone: Tel: +263 242 490714/5
Cell:
Email: admissions@chisipite.co.zw
Web: http://chisipitesenior.com/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com