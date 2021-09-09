Pindula

'''Chisipite Senior School''' is a secondary school located on Hindhead Avenue' [[Chisipite]], [[Harare]]. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
'''Chisipite Senior School''' is a secondary school located on Hindhead Avenue, [[Chisipite]], [[Harare]]. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
 
[[File:ChisipiteSeniorLogo.png|thumb|Chisipite Senior School logo.png]]
 
Line 49: Line 49:
 
==History==
 
==History==
  
 
==Associations==
 
Famous names associated with the school.
* [[Berry Bickle]] - Zimbabwean artist
* [[Kudzai Sevenzo]] - Zimbabwean singer, actress, television personality
* [[Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa]] - Zimbabwean radio and television talk show host
* [[Marjorie Ngwenya]] - British-Zimbabwean actuary
* [[Gemma Griffiths]] - Zimbabwean singer-songwriter
  
  
Line 61: Line 66:
 
Chisipite Senior School is a secondary school located on Hindhead Avenue, Chisipite, Harare. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level.

Chisipite Senior School logo.png

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

(September 2021)
Address: Hindhead Ave, Chisipite, Harare.
Telephone: Tel: +263 242 490714/5
Cell:
Email: admissions@chisipite.co.zw
Web: http://chisipitesenior.com/

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.


References

