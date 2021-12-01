Pindula

'''Chisipite Senior School''' is a secondary school located on Hindhead Avenue, [[Chisipite]], [[Harare]]. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
 
'''Chisipite Senior School''' is a secondary school located on Hindhead Avenue, [[Chisipite]], [[Harare]]. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level.  
[[File:ChisipiteSeniorLogo.png|thumb|Chisipite Senior School logo.png]]
[[File:ChisipiteSeniorLogo.png|thumb|Chisipite Senior School logo]]
 
* [[Marjorie Ngwenya]] - British-Zimbabwean actuary
 
* [[Marjorie Ngwenya]] - British-Zimbabwean actuary
 
* [[Gemma Griffiths]] - Zimbabwean singer-songwriter
 
* [[Gemma Griffiths]] - Zimbabwean singer-songwriter
[[File:Chisipite1Dec21.jpg|thumb|Chisipite Senior School announcement]]
  
  

Chisipite Senior School
Location
Zimbabwe
Information
Gradesordinary and advanced level
Contact Details:
Tel: +263 4-490714

Chisipite Senior School is a secondary school located on Hindhead Avenue, Chisipite, Harare. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level.

Chisipite Senior School logo

Location

(September 2021)
Address: Hindhead Ave, Chisipite, Harare.
Telephone: Tel: +263 242 490714/5
Cell:
Email: admissions@chisipite.co.zw
Web: http://chisipitesenior.com/

History

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Chisipite Senior School announcement


References

