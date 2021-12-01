See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

'''Chisipite Senior School''' is a secondary school located on Hindhead Avenue, [[Chisipite]], [[Harare]]. The secondary school offers tuition to female students for both ordinary and advanced level.

Chisipite Senior School logo

Location

(September 2021)

Address: Hindhead Ave, Chisipite, Harare.

Telephone: Tel: +263 242 490714/5

Cell:

Email: admissions@chisipite.co.zw

Web: http://chisipitesenior.com/



History

Associations

Chisipite Senior School announcement



