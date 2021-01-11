Difference between revisions of "Chitalu Chilufya"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Chitalu Chilufya''' is a Zambian medical doctor and the country's former Minister of Health. ==Career== ===Politics=== He was appointed as Zambia's Health Minister in 20...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 11:32, 11 January 2021
Chitalu Chilufya is a Zambian medical doctor and the country's former Minister of Health.
Career
Politics
He was appointed as Zambia's Health Minister in 2016 by Edgar Lungu.[1]
On 10 January 2021, Chilufya was fired from his post as Health Minister. Jonas Chanda was appointed in his stead. [2]
Controversies
Honeybee Scandal
At the time of his dismissal, there were growing calls for Chilufya to be fired over a $17 million scandal that was unearthed by the Auditor General’s Office and the Parliamentary Accounts Committee.
It was established that a supplier, Honeybee supplied leaking condoms, gloves and fake medicine.[2]
References
- ↑ Zambian president dismisses health minister, no reason given, Reuters, Published: Retrieved: January 11, 2021
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 President Lungu Fires Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Dr Jonas Chanda is the New Health Minister, Lusaka Times, Published: January 10, 2021, Retrieved: January 11, 2021