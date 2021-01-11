Chitalu Chilufya is a Zambian medical doctor and the country's former Minister of Health.

Career

Politics

He was appointed as Zambia's Health Minister in 2016 by Edgar Lungu.[1]

On 10 January 2021, Chilufya was fired from his post as Health Minister. Jonas Chanda was appointed in his stead. [2]

Controversies

Honeybee Scandal

At the time of his dismissal, there were growing calls for Chilufya to be fired over a $17 million scandal that was unearthed by the Auditor General’s Office and the Parliamentary Accounts Committee.

It was established that a supplier, Honeybee supplied leaking condoms, gloves and fake medicine.[2]