==Age==
He was born on 15 July 1972.<ref name="P">[http://www.parliament.gov.zm/node/3340 Chitalu Chilufya], ''National Assembly of Zambia'', Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 11, 2021</ref>
==Wife==
Chilufya is married.<ref name="P"/>
  
 
==Career==
 
==Career==
It was established that a supplier, Honeybee supplied leaking condoms, gloves and fake medicine.<ref name="LT"/>
 
It was established that a supplier, Honeybee supplied leaking condoms, gloves and fake medicine.<ref name="LT"/>
===Arrest for Corruption===
In June 2020, Chilufya was arrested and charged with using ill-gotten gains to acquire property by Zambia's anti-corruption commission. He faced four counts of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.
Investigations were opened against Chilufya after investigators noticed he had suddenly amassed a fortune. He was released on police bond and was scheduled to appear in court on July 9. If convicted, Chilufya face up to five years in prison.<ref name="N">[https://www.news24.com/news24/africa/news/zambia-health-minister-arrested-for-alleged-graft-20200624 Zambia health minister arrested for alleged graft], ''News24'', Published: June 24, 2020, Retrieved: January 11, 2021</ref>
  
 
==References==
 
==References==
Chitalu Chilufya is a Zambian medical doctor and the country's former Minister of Health.

Age

He was born on 15 July 1972.[1]

Wife

Chilufya is married.[1]

Career

Politics

He was appointed as Zambia's Health Minister in 2016 by Edgar Lungu.[2]

On 10 January 2021, Chilufya was fired from his post as Health Minister. Jonas Chanda was appointed in his stead. [3]

Controversies

Honeybee Scandal

At the time of his dismissal, there were growing calls for Chilufya to be fired over a $17 million scandal that was unearthed by the Auditor General’s Office and the Parliamentary Accounts Committee.

It was established that a supplier, Honeybee supplied leaking condoms, gloves and fake medicine.[3]

Arrest for Corruption

In June 2020, Chilufya was arrested and charged with using ill-gotten gains to acquire property by Zambia's anti-corruption commission. He faced four counts of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Investigations were opened against Chilufya after investigators noticed he had suddenly amassed a fortune. He was released on police bond and was scheduled to appear in court on July 9. If convicted, Chilufya face up to five years in prison.[4]

References

  1. 1.0 1.1 Chitalu Chilufya, National Assembly of Zambia, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 11, 2021
  2. Zambian president dismisses health minister, no reason given, Reuters, Published: Retrieved: January 11, 2021
  3. 3.0 3.1 President Lungu Fires Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Dr Jonas Chanda is the New Health Minister, Lusaka Times, Published: January 10, 2021, Retrieved: January 11, 2021
  4. Zambia health minister arrested for alleged graft, News24, Published: June 24, 2020, Retrieved: January 11, 2021
