Latest revision as of 11:48, 11 January 2021
Chitalu Chilufya is a Zambian medical doctor and the country's former Minister of Health.
Age
He was born on 15 July 1972.[1]
Wife
Chilufya is married.[1]
Career
Politics
He was appointed as Zambia's Health Minister in 2016 by Edgar Lungu.[2]
On 10 January 2021, Chilufya was fired from his post as Health Minister. Jonas Chanda was appointed in his stead. [3]
Controversies
Honeybee Scandal
At the time of his dismissal, there were growing calls for Chilufya to be fired over a $17 million scandal that was unearthed by the Auditor General’s Office and the Parliamentary Accounts Committee.
It was established that a supplier, Honeybee supplied leaking condoms, gloves and fake medicine.[3]
Arrest for Corruption
In June 2020, Chilufya was arrested and charged with using ill-gotten gains to acquire property by Zambia's anti-corruption commission. He faced four counts of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.
Investigations were opened against Chilufya after investigators noticed he had suddenly amassed a fortune. He was released on police bond and was scheduled to appear in court on July 9. If convicted, Chilufya face up to five years in prison.[4]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 Chitalu Chilufya, National Assembly of Zambia, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: January 11, 2021
- ↑ Zambian president dismisses health minister, no reason given, Reuters, Published: Retrieved: January 11, 2021
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 President Lungu Fires Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, Dr Jonas Chanda is the New Health Minister, Lusaka Times, Published: January 10, 2021, Retrieved: January 11, 2021
- ↑ Zambia health minister arrested for alleged graft, News24, Published: June 24, 2020, Retrieved: January 11, 2021