Chitalu Chilufya

Chitalu Chilufya is a Zambian medical doctor and the country's former Minister of Health.

Age

He was born on 15 July 1972.[1]

Wife

Chilufya is married.[1]

Career

Politics

He was appointed as Zambia's Health Minister in 2016 by Edgar Lungu.[2]

On 10 January 2021, Chilufya was fired from his post as Health Minister. Jonas Chanda was appointed in his stead. [3]

Controversies

Honeybee Scandal

At the time of his dismissal, there were growing calls for Chilufya to be fired over a $17 million scandal that was unearthed by the Auditor General’s Office and the Parliamentary Accounts Committee.

It was established that a supplier, Honeybee supplied leaking condoms, gloves and fake medicine.[3]

Arrest for Corruption

In June 2020, Chilufya was arrested and charged with using ill-gotten gains to acquire property by Zambia's anti-corruption commission. He faced four counts of possession of property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Investigations were opened against Chilufya after investigators noticed he had suddenly amassed a fortune. He was released on police bond and was scheduled to appear in court on July 9. If convicted, Chilufya face up to five years in prison.[4]