Chitepo Secondary School [[Mashonaland East Province]]
'''Chitepo Secondary School''' is in [[Marondera]], [[Mashonaland East Province]].
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
==Location==
 
==Location==
'''Address:''' <br/>
'''Address:''' 3612 Mugodo St, Rusike, [[Marondera]]. <br/>
'''Telephone:''' <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 027920260, 027920265, 027927107. <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Cell:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
 
'''Email:''' <br/>
'''Web:'''  <br/>
'''Web:''' https://www.facebook.com/groups/300306421747158/ <br/>
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
 
 
|title=Chitepo Secondary School
 
Chitepo Secondary School is in Marondera, Mashonaland East Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: 3612 Mugodo St, Rusike, Marondera.
Telephone: 027920260, 027920265, 027927107.
Cell:
Email:
Web: https://www.facebook.com/groups/300306421747158/

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

