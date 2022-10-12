Difference between revisions of "Chitungwiza"

On '''12 October 2022''', Minister of [[Local Government and Public Works]] [[July Moyo]] suspended six Chitungwiza Councillors, [[Lovemore Maiko]], [[Musa Makweza]], [[Kudakwashe Johns]], [[Chengetai Nyagondo]], [[Richard Chamutsa]], and [[Peter Matiringe]]. They are said to have convened an illegal meeting. According to the suspension letters there were reasonable grounds for suspecting that the councillors committed acts of gross misconduct, gross incompetence and willful violation of the law. <ref name=" Local Government Minister Moyo Suspends 6 CCC Councillors In Chitungwiza"> [https://news.pindula.co.zw/2022/10/12/local-government-minister-moyo-suspends-6-ccc-councillors-in-chitungwiza/ Local Government Minister Moyo Suspends 6 CCC Councillors In Chitungwiza], Pindula, Published: 12 October 2022, Retrieved: 12 October 2022''</ref>

Chitungwiza is Zimbabwe's third largest and fastest growing urban centre. [1] [2]

Location

Chitungwiza lies 9km south of Harare city boundary.

The city occupies about 49.02 km²[3]

1985 population estimate was 235 000 people.

See Distances in Zimbabwe.

History

Chitungwiza was formed in 1978 by the amalgamation of Seki, Zengeza and St Mary's. Chitungwiza gained municipal status in November 1981. In 2013 it made international headlines after a mysterious explosion which killed six.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election Chitungwiza retuned to Parliament:

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chitungwiza returned to Parliament:

Fidelis Mhashu of MDC with 15 480 votes,

Endy Mhlanga of Zanu PF with 6 057 votes,

Mhonda Tahwinei Chitongo of NDU with 164 votes,

Chiwetu Nyika of UP with 101 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chitungwiza returned to Parliament:

Witness Mangwende of Zanu PF with 20 217 votes,

Dominic Macheka of ZUM with 6 316 votes,

Munyamana Gwavhu of NDU with 237 votes.

Turnout - 27 533 or 64.97 %

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) St Mary's returned to Parliament:

Unganai Dickson Tarusenga of Citizens' Coalition For Change with 5 830 votes,

Norbet Jinjika of Zanu PF with 4 483 votes,

Adam Puzo of MDC Alliance with 201 votes,

Marcos Sanyanga, Independent, with 55 votes.

There are four constituencies in Chitungwiza.

The Chitungwiza Local Government is Chitungwiza Municipality.



Infrastructure

It is serviced by Chitungwiza Central Hospital. Opened in 1986.

Chitungwiza is known for producing some of the finest musicians such as Alick Macheso and Mechanic Manyeruke.

Events

Illegal Structures

Chitungwiza came under the spotlight in 2013 after it was discovered many of the residential stands were illegal. An estimated 14 000 residential stands were said to have been built on land earmarked for churches, schools, cemeteries, recreational activities and roads.[5] For that reason the government initiated a demolition process for all those houses(more than 25,000) built on illegal land such as wetlands and power lines. After the destruction of a few houses, enraged residence went on to bar the driver of a Zim Slate JCB excavator that was being used to pull down the houses.[6] The latter then abandoned his work and fled from the scene. Subsequently, the government came under scrutiny and Residential trusts took the matter to the high court. Under Section 74 of the new Constitution, the high court ordered the government to stop the demolitions, giving the residence relief.[7]

Blast

On the 21 January 2013, a mysterious blast occured in Zengeza 4, in the city. Many conspiracy theories were devised with the outstanding being that the deceased had gone to a local Sangoma (traditional healer). However the investigation carried by the police revealed that explosives had been tampered with. It was revealed grenades and other explosives had of late been a source of money for some unscrupulous dealers. The police also suspected that the deceased (six) had sought to extract red mercury from the explosives which was believed to sell for a fortune on the black market.[8] The traditional heler, his three patients and a seven month old baby were killed in the blast.[9]

Government Response

Though the blast was suspected to have been caused by criminals, the government moved on to assists re-building houses for the victims. The government was assisted by the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS), the Civil Protection Unit (CPU) and some corporates.The former's humanitarian ambassodor, Alick Macheso, was there to assist. All in all, three houses were completely detroyed while 12 others were left with cracks.[10]

Inspiration to Musician

One musician and producer Dr Clarence was inspired by the blast to write a song titled 'PaChitungwiza Chakaputika'. The song talks about the blast albeit in a relaxed and hilarious way [11]

Corruption

Corruption in the city's government has been rampant. In 2013, it was reported the city's former mayor and town clerk Godfrey Tanyanyiwa was jailed for six years after swindling over an US$80,000 from the council. He however was given a chance to either serve two-and-half years in jail or restitute the US$80,000. It was stated that Tanyanyiwa was facing 10 counts of fraud, but was cleared of seven due to lack of evidence. It was alleged he used it to buy a house in Chisipite. [12]

In 2014 again, The Chitungwiza municipality was reported to be involved in the Salarygate scandal. It was alleged 18 managers withdrew US$235,000 a month to a secret bank account. Each manager was said to have pocketed between $12,000 and $33,000 per month. Among other details, the documents showed that Town Clerk George Makunde was in January 2013 paid US$10,000 from an identified secret bank account when officially he earns no more than US$5,000. Between January 2013 and February 2014, the municipality was said to have collected $14.5 million but 10 million was not accounted for.[13] Additionaly, they were revelations that the town Council had 10 ghost managers. By so doing, the managers allegedly wanted to fleece government by inflating their salaries and forwarding ghost directors over $500 000.[14]

