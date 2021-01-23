Difference between revisions of "Chitungwiza Central Hospital"

Chitungwiza Central Hospital is a Government institution. It was opened in 1984 as a provincial hospital, and upgraded to a central hospital in September 2005. It is a 500 bedded hospital. The hospital attained ISO (International Organization of Standardization) in 2008 and has retained the certificate to date (2020).

It is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe.

12096 Batanai Street, Zengeza 4, Chitungwiza.

Tel: (027021) 31850/31038, (027021) 31138/31843, (02421) 31843/30899.

Email: info@cch.org.zw

Website: https://cch.org.zw/



Organisation Structure

In October 2020, the board was:

School Of Nursing And Midwifery Mrs E Chinhiwu, Principal Tutor. – Training of Registered General Nurses (RGN) and State Certified Midwives (SCM). Currently the school is also running Clinical Officers.

Clinical Nursing Department Mrs D. Chairuka, Principal Nursing Officer – The nursing department caters for the core business of the institution and the Ministry as a whole which includes bedside nursing, public health nursing and first line case management.

Public Relations Department Pharmacist – The Public Relations Office’s core business is about reputation management of the institution. The department deals with good communication between the hospital and its publics.

Events

2014 - First prize in the Best Service Provider category at the National Annual Quality Awards (NAQA) organized by SAZ and its partners.