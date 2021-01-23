Difference between revisions of "Chitungwiza Central Hospital"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "'''Chitungwiza Central Hospital''' is a Government institution. It was opened in '''1984''' as a provincial hospital, and upgraded to a central hospital in September '''2005''...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 08:46, 23 January 2021
Chitungwiza Central Hospital is a Government institution. It was opened in 1984 as a provincial hospital, and upgraded to a central hospital in September 2005. It is a 500 bedded hospital. The hospital attained ISO (International Organization of Standardization) in 2008 and has retained the certificate to date (2020).
It is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe.
Contact Details
12096 Batanai Street, Zengeza 4, Chitungwiza.
Tel: (027021) 31850/31038, (027021) 31138/31843, (02421) 31843/30899.
Email: info@cch.org.zw
Website: https://cch.org.zw/
Organisation Structure
In October 2020, the board was:
- Chair - Prof Hilda T Matarira
- Vice Chair - Mr. E. Moyo
- Director Finance – Mr A. Machakata
- Director Operations - Ms Jane Mudyara
- Acting Director Clinical - DR GOMO
- CEO - Dr M. Chiwanga
- Member - Mrs Veronica Nyatsuro]]
- Mr J. Chamboko
- Mr [[L Chibvongodze
- Mrs S. Rufu
School Of Nursing And Midwifery Mrs E Chinhiwu, Principal Tutor. – Training of Registered General Nurses (RGN) and State Certified Midwives (SCM). Currently the school is also running Clinical Officers.
Clinical Nursing Department Mrs D. Chairuka, Principal Nursing Officer – The nursing department caters for the core business of the institution and the Ministry as a whole which includes bedside nursing, public health nursing and first line case management.
Public Relations Department Pharmacist – The Public Relations Office’s core business is about reputation management of the institution. The department deals with good communication between the hospital and its publics.
Events
2014 - First prize in the Best Service Provider category at the National Annual Quality Awards (NAQA) organized by SAZ and its partners.