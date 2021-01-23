Difference between revisions of "Chitungwiza Central Hospital"

''' 2014 ''' - First prize in the Best Service Provider category at the National Annual Quality Awards (NAQA) organized by SAZ and its partners.

Chitungwiza Central Hospital is a Government institution. It was opened in 1984 as a provincial hospital, and upgraded to a central hospital in September 2005. It is a 500 bedded hospital. The hospital attained ISO (International Organization of Standardization) in 2008 and has retained the certificate to date (2020).

Chitungwiza Central Hospital logo

It is on the List Of Approved COVID-19 Testing Laboratories In Zimbabwe.

12096 Batanai Street, Zengeza 4, Chitungwiza.

Tel: (027021) 31850/31038, (027021) 31138/31843, (02421) 31843/30899.

Email: info@cch.org.zw

Website: https://cch.org.zw/



Organisation Structure

In October 2020, the board was:

School Of Nursing And Midwifery Mrs E Chinhiwu, Principal Tutor. – Training of Registered General Nurses (RGN) and State Certified Midwives (SCM). Currently the school is also running Clinical Officers.

Clinical Nursing Department Mrs D. Chairuka, Principal Nursing Officer – The nursing department caters for the core business of the institution and the Ministry as a whole which includes bedside nursing, public health nursing and first line case management.

Public Relations Department Pharmacist – The Public Relations Office’s core business is about reputation management of the institution. The department deals with good communication between the hospital and its publics.

Events

2014 - First prize in the Best Service Provider category at the National Annual Quality Awards (NAQA) organized by SAZ and its partners.