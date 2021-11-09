It is at the headwaters of the [[Umniati]] River and Sebakwe River (see [[Sebakwe Dam ]] ) .

Chivhu is a Town located in Mashonaland East Province. It is 142 km south of Harare on the highway to Beitbridge and South Africa, and was formerly Enkeldoorn.

Location

19° 1′ S, 30° 54′ E

Altitude 1480 m.

It is in Seke District.



History

The site was selected in 1896, and most of the early settlers were Afrikaners. Most agriculture in the area is large cattle ranches, with some small scale subsistence cropping. It is at the headwaters of the Umniati River and Sebakwe River (see Sebakwe Dam).

Other information

According to the 1969 Rhodesian Census, the population was 1420 Africans, 216 Europeans, 24 Asians, 9 Coloureds for a total of 1670 people. [1]

2009 - 10,369

See Daramombe Secondary School.

See Liebenberg High School.

See Madzivire Range High School.

See St Francis of Assisi High School.



Further Reading

