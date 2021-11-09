Difference between revisions of "Chivhu"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 36:
|Line 36:
The site was selected in '''1896''', and most of the early settlers were Afrikaners.
The site was selected in '''1896''', and most of the early settlers were Afrikaners.
Most agriculture in the area is large cattle ranches, with some small scale subsistence cropping.
Most agriculture in the area is large cattle ranches, with some small scale subsistence cropping.
|−
It is at the headwaters of the [[Umniati]] River and [[Sebakwe
|+
It is at the headwaters of the [[Umniati]] River and [[Sebakwe ]].
==Other information==
==Other information==
Latest revision as of 09:59, 9 November 2021
Chivhu
|Population
(2009)
|10,369
Chivhu is a Town located in Mashonaland East Province. It is 142 km south of Harare on the highway to Beitbridge and South Africa, and was formerly Enkeldoorn.
Location
19° 1′ S, 30° 54′ E
Altitude 1480 m.
See Distances in Zimbabwe
It is in Seke District.
History
The site was selected in 1896, and most of the early settlers were Afrikaners. Most agriculture in the area is large cattle ranches, with some small scale subsistence cropping. It is at the headwaters of the Umniati River and Sebakwe River (see Sebakwe Dam).
Other information
According to the 1969 Rhodesian Census, the population was 1420 Africans, 216 Europeans, 24 Asians, 9 Coloureds for a total of 1670 people. [1]
2009 - 10,369
See Daramombe Secondary School.
See Liebenberg High School.
See Madzivire Range High School.
See St Francis of Assisi High School.
Further Reading
References
- ↑ [R. Kent Rasmussen (ed), Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia] (The Scarecrow Press, London, 1979) Retrieved 8 August 2019"