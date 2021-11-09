Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chivhu"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 36: Line 36:
 
The site was selected in '''1896''', and most of the early settlers were Afrikaners.  
 
The site was selected in '''1896''', and most of the early settlers were Afrikaners.  
 
Most agriculture in the area is large cattle ranches, with some small scale subsistence cropping.  
 
Most agriculture in the area is large cattle ranches, with some small scale subsistence cropping.  
It is at the headwaters of the [[Umniati]] River and [[Sebakwe River]].
+
It is at the headwaters of the [[Umniati]] River and Sebakwe River (see [[Sebakwe Dam]]).
  
 
==Other information==
 
==Other information==

Latest revision as of 09:59, 9 November 2021

Chivhu
Chivhu Map.PNG
Population
 (2009)
10,369

Chivhu is a Town located in Mashonaland East Province. It is 142 km south of Harare on the highway to Beitbridge and South Africa, and was formerly Enkeldoorn.

Location

19° 1′ S, 30° 54′ E
Altitude 1480 m.
See Distances in Zimbabwe
It is in Seke District.

History

The site was selected in 1896, and most of the early settlers were Afrikaners. Most agriculture in the area is large cattle ranches, with some small scale subsistence cropping. It is at the headwaters of the Umniati River and Sebakwe River (see Sebakwe Dam).

Other information

According to the 1969 Rhodesian Census, the population was 1420 Africans, 216 Europeans, 24 Asians, 9 Coloureds for a total of 1670 people. [1]
2009 - 10,369

See Daramombe Secondary School.
See Liebenberg High School.
See Madzivire Range High School.
See St Francis of Assisi High School.

Further Reading

[2]



Articles You Might Like






References

  1. [Mary Akers (ed.), Encyclopaedia Rhodesia] (The College Press, Salisbury, 1973) Retrieved 8 August 2019"
  2. [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019

[1]

  1. [R. Kent Rasmussen (ed), Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia] (The Scarecrow Press, London, 1979) Retrieved 8 August 2019"
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chivhu&oldid=112075"