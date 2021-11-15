Difference between revisions of "Chivhu"
==History==
The site was selected in '''1896''', and most of the early settlers were Afrikaners.
Most agriculture in the area is large cattle ranches, with some small scale subsistence cropping.
<references/>
<ref name= "Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia"> [R. Kent Rasmussen (ed), Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia] (The Scarecrow Press, London, 1979) Retrieved 8 August 2019" </ref>
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
[[Category:Places]]
Chivhu
|Population
(2009)
|10,369
Chivhu is a Town located in Mashonaland East Province. It is 142 km south of Harare on the highway to Beitbridge and South Africa, and was formerly Enkeldoorn.
Location
19° 1′ S, 30° 54′ E
Altitude 1480 m.
See Distances in Zimbabwe
It is in Seke District.
History
The early settlers thought this place was like the plains of the Orange Free State. The area was free of the Izinga thorn tree, hence it was called Enkeldoorn (Single Thorn). [1] The site was selected in 1896, and most of the early settlers were Afrikaners. Most agriculture in the area is large cattle ranches, with some small scale subsistence cropping. It is at the headwaters of the Umniati River and Sebakwe River (see Sebakwe Dam).
Other information
According to the 1969 Rhodesian Census, the population was 1420 Africans, 216 Europeans, 24 Asians, 9 Coloureds for a total of 1670 people. [2]
2009 - 10,369
See Daramombe Secondary School.
See Liebenberg High School.
See Madzivire Range High School.
See St Francis of Assisi High School.
Further Reading
References
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"
- ↑ [Mary Akers (ed.), Encyclopaedia Rhodesia] (The College Press, Salisbury, 1973) Retrieved 8 August 2019"
- ↑ [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019
- ↑ [R. Kent Rasmussen (ed), Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia] (The Scarecrow Press, London, 1979) Retrieved 8 August 2019"