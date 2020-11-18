Pindula

'''Chivhu''' is a Town located in [[Mashonaland East Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].  
 
'''Chivu''' (formerly Enkeldoorn)
Founded in 1990, and under new management since May 2018, Heaven Lodge offers budget accommodation on 8 acres of private grounds. For backpackers, overlanders, families or business travellers. It is a convenient location for starting trips into the Chimanimani Mountains.
Place
==Location==
See [[Distances in Zimbabwe]]
==History==
==Other information==
==Further Reading==
<ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe'', (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019'' </ref>
==Population==
 
==Population==
<references/>
 
<references/>
  
[[Category:Towns and Cities]][[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
[[Category:Places]]

Chivhu is a Town located in Mashonaland East Province in Zimbabwe.

Chivu (formerly Enkeldoorn)

Place

Location

See Distances in Zimbabwe

History

Other information

Further Reading

[1]


Population

It is home to about 10,369 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.


References

  1. [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019
