'''Chivhu''' is a Town located in [[Mashonaland East Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].
'''Chivhu''' is a Town located in [[Mashonaland East Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].
==Population==
==Population==
<references/>
[[Category:Towns and Cities]][[Category:Places]]
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
[[Category:Places]]
Chivhu
|Population
(2009)
|10,369
Chivhu is a Town located in Mashonaland East Province in Zimbabwe.
Chivu (formerly Enkeldoorn)
Population
It is home to about 10,369 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.
References
- ↑ [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019