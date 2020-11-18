It is home to about 10,369 people and the population comprises of both sexes of different nationalities although the majority are local Zimbabweans.

According to the '''1969''' Rhodesian Census, the population was 1420 Africans, 216 Europeans, 24 Asians, 9 Coloureds for a total of 1670 people. <ref name= " Encyclopaedia Rhodesia "> [Mary Akers (ed.), Encyclopaedia Rhodesia] (The College Press, Salisbury, 1973) Retrieved 8 August 2019" </ref> <br/>

It is at the headwaters of the [[Umniati River]] and [[Sebakwe River]].

Most agriculture in the area is large cattle ranches, with some small scale subsistence cropping.

The site was selected in '''1896''', and most of the early settlers were Afrikaners.

'''Chivhu''' is a Town located in [[Mashonaland East Province]] . It is 142 km south of [[Harare]] on the highway to [[Beitbridge]] and South Africa, and was formerly [[ Enkeldoorn ]].

Location

19° 1′ S, 30° 54′ E

Altitude 1480 m.

See Distances in Zimbabwe



History

Other information

2009 - 10,369

Further Reading

References

