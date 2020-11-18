Difference between revisions of "Chivhu"
Latest revision as of 12:32, 18 November 2020
Chivhu
|Population
(2009)
|10,369
Chivhu is a Town located in Mashonaland East Province. It is 142 km south of Harare on the highway to Beitbridge and South Africa, and was formerly Enkeldoorn.
Location
19° 1′ S, 30° 54′ E
Altitude 1480 m.
See Distances in Zimbabwe
History
The site was selected in 1896, and most of the early settlers were Afrikaners. Most agriculture in the area is large cattle ranches, with some small scale subsistence cropping. It is at the headwaters of the Umniati River and Sebakwe River.
Other information
According to the 1969 Rhodesian Census, the population was 1420 Africans, 216 Europeans, 24 Asians, 9 Coloureds for a total of 1670 people. [1]
2009 - 10,369
Further Reading
References
- ↑ [R. Kent Rasmussen (ed), Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia] (The Scarecrow Press, London, 1979) Retrieved 8 August 2019"