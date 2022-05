Difference between revisions of "Chivi"

At local government level, Councillors are elected to [[Chivi RDC]]. In '''2018''', there were 32 wards. <br/>

At local government level, Councillors are elected to [[Chivi RDC]]. In '''2018''', there were 32 wards. <br/>

In the [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]], [[Munyaradzi Zizhou]] of [[Zanu PF]] won the [[Parliament]] seat with 6832 votes. <ref name=" National assembly & Council By-election results "> [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/updated-more-by-election-results-continue-to-come-in/ National assembly & Council By-election results], ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022''</ref>

Chivi North is made up of wards 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 22, 23, and 32. <br/>

Chivi North is made up of wards 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 22, 23, and 32. <br/>

In the [[Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022)]], [[Munyaradzi Zizhou]] of [[Zanu PF]] won the [[Parliament]] seat with 6832 votes. <ref name=" National assembly & Council By-election results "> [https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/updated-more-by-election-results-continue-to-come-in/ National assembly & Council By-election results], ZBC News, Published: March 2022, Retrieved: March 2022''</ref>

For the '''2008''' elections, ''' Chivi ''' was divided into three sections, namely east, west and south. <br/>

At the national level, the district has three members in the Zimbabwe's House of Assembly.

At the national level, the district has three members in the Zimbabwe's House of Assembly. For the '''2008''' elections, Chivi was divided into three sections, namely east, west and south. <br/>

Chivi is one of the districts in Masvingo Province. It is a semi-arid area which falls in agricultural regions 4 and 5. It is also the name of a mission station established in 1892 by Wedpohl, Neitz and Dietrich from Berlin, Germany. The district was known as Chibi in Rhodesia.

History

Named after Chief Chivi, which means dirt or sin. The name was given him by the Rozvi Mambo, but the reason why is no longer known. [1]

Government and Politics

At the national level, the district has three members in the Zimbabwe's House of Assembly.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Chivi returned to Parliament:

Josaya Dunira Hungwe of Zanu PF - 22 208 votes.

For the 2008 elections, Chivi was divided into three sections, namely east, west and south.

Chivi South is made of wards 1, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 32.

Chivi East comprises wards 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 25.

Chivi North is made up of wards 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 22, 23, and 32.



In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022), Munyaradzi Zizhou of Zanu PF won the Parliament seat with 6832 votes. [2]

At local government level, Councillors are elected to Chivi RDC. In 2018, there were 32 wards.



The district has been a stronghold of Zanu-PF since independence in 1980.

Geography

The district is located in the drought-prone region of the country, north of Mwenezi District and west of Masvingo (District). Much of the District is occupied by subsistence farmers. Because of low average rainfall, Government of Zimbabwe has established several small scale irrigation schemes for the populace to supplement their meager harvests.

See Arch Munaki Secondary School.

See Chibi High School.

See Chinembiri Secondary School.

See Kushinga Secondary School Chivi District.

See Nyaningwe Secondary School.

See Zvamapere Secondary School.