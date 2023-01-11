Difference between revisions of "Chivi"

* 3 others with 1 147 votes or 9.59 percent.

Chivi is one of the districts in Masvingo Province. It is a semi-arid area which falls in agricultural regions 4 and 5. It is also the name of a mission station established in 1892 by Wedpohl, Neitz and Dietrich from Berlin, Germany. The district was known as Chibi in Rhodesia.

History

Named after Chief Chivi, which means dirt or sin. The name was given him by the Rozvi Mambo, but the reason why is no longer known. [1]

Government and Politics

At the national level, the district has three members in Parliament in 2013.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Chivi returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chivi North returned to Parliament:

Ketina Mudamburi of Zanu PF, unopposed.

Chivi South returned:

Paradza Mandebvu of Zanu PF with 18 834 votes,

Munashe Chidavashe of ZUM with 767 votes.

Turnout - 20 368 voters or 48.95 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chivi North returned to Parliament:

Samuel Creighton Mbengegwi of Zanu PF with 10 947 votes,

Bennard Chiondengwa of MDC with 3 938 votes,

Albert Meke, alias Chamwadoro, Independent, with 3 762 votes.

Chivi South returned:

Charles Majange of Zanu PF with 12 056 votes,

Alex Elias Mashamhanda of MDC with 4 312 votes,

Paradza Mandebvu, Independent, with 1 683 votes,

Lawson Mapfaire, alias Sithole, of Independent MDC with 0 votes.

For the 2008 elections, Chivi was divided into three sections, namely east, west and south.

Chivi South is made of wards 1, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 32.

Chivi East comprises wards 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 25.

Chivi North is made up of wards 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 22, 23, and 32.



In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chivi Central returned to Parliament:

Ephraim Gwanongodza of Zanu PF with 12 559 votes or 74.12 percent,

Tapiwa Murambi of MDC–T with 3 725 votes or 21.98 percent,

George Mudombo of MDC–N with 661 votes or 3.90 percent.

Total 16 945 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chivi North returned to Parliament:

Mathias Tongofa of Zanu PF with 8 827 votes or 66.40 percent,

Bernard Chiondengwa of MDC–T with 4 149 votes or 31.21 percent,

George Mudombo of MDC–N with 317 votes or 2.38 percent.

Total 13 293 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chivi South returned to Parliament:

Mafios Vutete of Zanu PF with 12 599 votes or 77.61 percent,

Munashe Wamambo of MDC–T with 2 755 votes or 16.97 percent,

Passwell Tibha of MDC–N with 879 votes or 5.41 percent.

Total 16 233 votes

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Chivi South returned to Parliament:

Munyaradzi Zizhou of Zanu PF with 6 832 votes,

Paul Thompson Mhlolo of CCC with 1 414 votes,

Faith Chuma of Patriotic Zimbabweans with 139 votes,

Shadreck Mapope of MDC Alliance with 252 votes.

In the Zimbabwe By-elections (March 2022), Munyaradzi Zizhou of Zanu PF won the Parliament seat with 6832 votes. [2]

At local government level, Councillors are elected to Chivi RDC. In 2018, there were 32 wards.



The district has been a stronghold of Zanu-PF since independence in 1980.

Geography

The district is located in the drought-prone region of the country, north of Mwenezi District and west of Masvingo (District). Much of the District is occupied by subsistence farmers. Because of low average rainfall, Government of Zimbabwe has established several small scale irrigation schemes for the populace to supplement their meager harvests.

