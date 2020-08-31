Difference between revisions of "Chivi"

The district is located in the drought-prone region of the country, north of [[Mwenezi]] District and west of [[Masvingo]] (District). Much of the District is occupied by subsistence farmers. Because of low average rainfall, Government of Zimbabwe has established several small scale irrigation schemes for the populace to supplement their meager harvests.

Chivi is one of the districts in Masvingo Province. It is a semi-arid area which falls in agricultural regions 4 and 5. It is also the name of a mission station established in 1892 by Wedpohl, Neitz and Dietrich from Berlin, Germany. The district was known as Chibi in Rhodesia.

Government and Politics

At the national level, the district has three members in the Zimbabwe's House of Assembly. For the 2008 elections, Chivi was divided into three sections, namely east, west and south.

Chivi South is made of wards 1, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 32.

Chivi East comprises wards 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 24, 25.

Chivi North is made up of wards 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 22, 23, and 32.

At local government level, Councillors are elected to Chivi RDC. In 2018, there were 32 wards.



The district has been a stronghold of ZANU-PF since independence in 1980.

Geography

The district is located in the drought-prone region of the country, north of Mwenezi District and west of Masvingo (District). Much of the District is occupied by subsistence farmers. Because of low average rainfall, Government of Zimbabwe has established several small scale irrigation schemes for the populace to supplement their meager harvests.