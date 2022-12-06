Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Chiwundura"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Chiwundura''' is a Parliamentary Constituency near Gweru in Midlands Province. Category:Places")
 
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 1: Line 1:
'''Chiwundura''' is a [[Parliamentary]] Constituency near [[Gweru]] in [[Midlands Province]].
+
'''Chiwundura''' is a [[Parliament]] Constituency near [[Gweru]] in [[Midlands Province]].
 +
 
 +
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Chiwundura''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[Kizito Chivamba]] of Zanu PF with 11 550 votes or 57.56 percent,
 +
* [[Timothy L Mukahlera]] of MDC-T with 7 670 votes or 38.22 percent,
 +
* [[Lloyd M Nyamayedenga]] of MDC with 480 votes or 2.39 percent,
 +
* [[Onuel Gono]] of ZAPU with 226 votes or 1.13 percent,
 +
* [[Webster Zulu]] of UMD with 71 votes or 0.35 percent,
 +
* [[Desmond Ngwegwe]] of Independent with 70 votes or 0.35 percent.
 +
'''Total''' '''20 067 votes'''
 +
 
 +
 +
 +
 +
 +
 +
 +
 +
[[Category:Places]]
 +
[[Category:Places]]
  
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
[[Category:Places]]

Latest revision as of 12:41, 6 December 2022

Chiwundura is a Parliament Constituency near Gweru in Midlands Province.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chiwundura returned to Parliament:

Total 20 067 votes

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Chiwundura&oldid=121581"