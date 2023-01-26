Difference between revisions of "Chiwundura"
[[Category:Places]]
Chiwundura is a Parliament Constituency near Gweru in Midlands Province.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chiwundura returned to Parliament:
- Kizito Chivamba of Zanu PF with 11 550 votes or 57.56 percent,
- Timothy L Mukahlera of MDC-T with 7 670 votes or 38.22 percent,
- Lloyd M Nyamayedenga of MDC with 480 votes or 2.39 percent,
- Onuel Gono of ZAPU with 226 votes or 1.13 percent,
- Webster Zulu of UMD with 71 votes or 0.35 percent,
- Desmond Ngwegwe of Independent with 70 votes or 0.35 percent.
Total 20 067 votes