Difference between revisions of "Chiwundura"

* [[Desmond Ngwegwe]] of Independent with 70 votes or 0.35 percent.
 
'''Total''' '''20 067 votes'''
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
Chiwundura is a Parliament Constituency near Gweru in Midlands Province.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Chiwundura returned to Parliament:

Total 20 067 votes

